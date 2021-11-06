Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $990,000 in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,317,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,712,175,000 after buying an additional 72,192 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,719,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,047,000 after buying an additional 53,779 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 15.2% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,216,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $608,107,000 after buying an additional 953,247 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,144,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,340,000 after buying an additional 480,135 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 7.3% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,937,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,365,000 after buying an additional 406,243 shares during the period.

In other news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.64, for a total transaction of $858,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gerald C. Throop sold 8,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total transaction of $984,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 765,736 shares of company stock valued at $78,680,527 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.43.

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $123.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.93. The company has a market cap of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.48 and a beta of 1.37. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.20 and a fifty-two week high of $130.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.14. Ceridian HCM had a negative net margin of 8.62% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels.

