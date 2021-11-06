Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $942,000 Investment in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 61,609 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in PBF Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 152,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 2.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 56,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in PBF Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 66,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP raised its stake in PBF Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 45,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PBF Energy alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on PBF Energy from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.30.

Shares of NYSE PBF opened at $14.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 2.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.13. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.37. PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 1.03% and a negative return on equity of 44.77%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.87) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 96.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

Further Reading: What is an economic bubble?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF).

Receive News & Ratings for PBF Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PBF Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.