Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 27.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 256,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,961 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $26,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 31,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Wade Financial Advisory Inc lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 6,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Papp L Roy & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.5% in the second quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 6,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

SCHX stock opened at $113.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $84.00 and a 12 month high of $114.00.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

