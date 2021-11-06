Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Coverage Initiated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Schweiter Technologies (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

SCWTF opened at $1,443.40 on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a 52-week low of $1,443.40 and a 52-week high of $1,558.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,516.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,615.03.

Schweiter Technologies Company Profile

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

