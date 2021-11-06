Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, November 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

SCU stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. Sculptor Capital Management has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $28.90. The company has a current ratio of 11.55, a quick ratio of 11.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.43. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.34.

Get Sculptor Capital Management alerts:

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.73. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 142.72%. The firm had revenue of $132.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.43 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sculptor Capital Management will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SCU. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $55.00 to $43.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Sculptor Capital Management in a research report on Thursday.

Sculptor Capital Management Company Profile

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

Read More: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Sculptor Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sculptor Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.