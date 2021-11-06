Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $37.85 on Wednesday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.52 and a 1-year high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.11 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.24.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 33.56%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is presently 31.52%.

In other Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida news, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $298,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Dennis S. Hudson III sold 3,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.93, for a total transaction of $102,367.58. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 178,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,718.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.3% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 122,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 2.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 14,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,518 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corp. of Florida is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated financial services. It provides banking and investment services to businesses and consumers, including personal and business deposit products, Internet and mobile banking, personal, commercial and mortgage loans, wealth management services, and treasury management solutions.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.