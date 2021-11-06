Second Sight Medical Products (NASDAQ:EYES) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.43

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYES)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.43 and traded as low as $2.80. Second Sight Medical Products shares last traded at $2.81, with a volume of 519,398 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Get Second Sight Medical Products alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EYES. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 89.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,162,357 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 547,326 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,847,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Second Sight Medical Products by 874.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 378,036 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 339,232 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $687,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Second Sight Medical Products in the second quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

Second Sight Medical Products, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of implantable visual prosthetics. It offers Orion Visual Cortical Prosthesis System, an implanted cortical stimulation device intended to provide artificial vision to individuals who are blind due to a wide range of causes, including glaucoma, diabetic retinopathy, optic nerve injury or disease, and eye injury.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Second Sight Medical Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Second Sight Medical Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.