Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,848 ($24.14) price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price indicates a potential upside of 54.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) price objective on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,587 ($20.73) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday.

Get Secure Trust Bank alerts:

Shares of STB stock opened at GBX 1,195 ($15.61) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £222.72 million and a P/E ratio of 5.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,218.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,191.84. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 742 ($9.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,420 ($18.55).

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides banking and financial products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, Debt Management, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides loans for residential and commercial investment and development, as well as for mixed development projects.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Trust Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Trust Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.