SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,145 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $3,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in SEI Investments by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,395 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,770 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in SEI Investments by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 7,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.21% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.58.

In related news, EVP Dennis Mcgonigle sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $1,098,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.95, for a total transaction of $191,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of SEI Investments stock opened at $64.33 on Friday. SEI Investments has a 1 year low of $52.11 and a 1 year high of $64.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.62.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $485.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.33 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.34% and a return on equity of 29.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

