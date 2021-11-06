Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.
Select Medical has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.
Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.60.
In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.
Select Medical Company Profile
Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.
