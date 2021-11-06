Select Medical Holdings Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:SEM)

Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share by the health services provider on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th.

Select Medical has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Select Medical to earn $2.92 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Get Select Medical alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SEM opened at $35.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.60 and its 200 day moving average is $37.27. Select Medical has a 12 month low of $23.23 and a 12 month high of $43.60.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Select Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Select Medical will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total value of $362,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Select Medical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Receive News & Ratings for Select Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.