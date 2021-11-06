Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) Posts Earnings Results

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The health services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Select Medical had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 32.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Select Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.980-$3.090 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.98-3.09 EPS.

Shares of NYSE SEM traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.46. 701,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,982. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.27. Select Medical has a 1-year low of $23.23 and a 1-year high of $43.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is 26.46%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Select Medical from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.20.

In other Select Medical news, CEO David S. Chernow sold 139,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.14, for a total value of $5,043,337.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marilyn B. Tavenner sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.23, for a total transaction of $362,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $869,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Select Medical Company Profile

Select Medical Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of medical rehabilitation services. It operates through the following segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation and Concentra. The Critical Illness Recovery Hospital segment serves patients with debilitating injuries and rehabilitation needs that cannot be adequately cared in a medically intensive environment, such as a skilled nursing facility.

