Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.350-$8.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.100-$8.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE remained flat at $$127.35 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,881,790 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.21. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $114.66 and a 1 year high of $144.93.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.79%.

SRE has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $144.43.

About Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

