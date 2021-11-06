Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:SRE remained flat at $$127.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,881,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21.
Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.
Sempra Energy Company Profile
Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.
