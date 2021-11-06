Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $8.430. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $8.350-$8.350 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:SRE remained flat at $$127.35 during midday trading on Friday. 1,881,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,028. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $114.66 and a one year high of $144.93. The stock has a market cap of $40.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.21.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 8.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SRE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $143.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $154.00 to $139.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $149.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $144.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

