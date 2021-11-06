Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $92.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Semtech continues to benefit from the diversification strategy. Also, strong momentum across all end-markets served continues to be a key growth driver. Strength in the Tri-Edge platform and 10G PON products is persistently driving its top-line growth. Additionally, it is benefiting from increasing demand for its LoRa devices & LoRaWAN standard which is a tailwind. Also, solid traction across data center, Internet of Things and mobile markets remains a positive. Further, product differentiation, operational flexibility, and focus on fast-growing segments & regions continue to drive its performance. Yet, supply constraints in certain businesses remain concerns. Further, seasonality, a competitive market and foreign exchange headwinds remain risks for the company. Notably, the stock has underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Susquehanna reissued a hold rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Semtech from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $97.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Semtech in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $81.18.

Semtech stock opened at $90.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.17. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $57.97 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a PE ratio of 65.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.51.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $185.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.89 million. Semtech had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 14.21%. Semtech’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.53, for a total transaction of $69,891.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Charles B. Ammann sold 8,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.76, for a total transaction of $678,658.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,826 shares of company stock worth $1,671,743 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Semtech in the third quarter worth about $236,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Semtech by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,003 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Semtech by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 476,020 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after purchasing an additional 47,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Semtech during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

Semtech Company Profile

Semtech Corp. engages in the manufacture and supply of analog and mixed signal semiconductor products for high-end consumer, enterprise computing, communications, and industrial equipment. The firm operates through the following business segments: Protection, Signal Integrity, and Wireless & Sensing.

