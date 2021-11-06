Semux (SEM) Trading Down 11.8% Over Last Week

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded down 11.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 6th. One Semux coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Semux has traded 11.8% lower against the dollar. Semux has a total market cap of $69,089.57 and approximately $151.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (LUNA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48.23 or 0.00079882 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00010540 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007225 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.43 or 0.00005683 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000942 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00003276 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00003795 BTC.

About Semux

Semux is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official website is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Semux Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

