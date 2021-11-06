Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Senior plc (OTCMKTS:SNIRF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SNIRF. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Senior in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Panmure Gordon downgraded Senior from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays downgraded Senior from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Senior from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Senior stock remained flat at $$2.43 during midday trading on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -242.93 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Senior has a 1 year low of $1.45 and a 1 year high of $2.43.

Senior Plc designs, manufactures and markets technology components and systems. The company operates its business through two divisions: Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers various products and systems for structures, fluid conveyance, and gas turbine engines, such as airframe and system components & assemblies, high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, sensors and assemblies, fabricated engine components, and fluid systems ducting & control.

