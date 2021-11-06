Sensus Healthcare’s (SRTS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Maxim Group

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.44.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.13. 209,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,172. The stock has a market cap of $68.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.77 and a beta of 0.50. Sensus Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $2.36 and a fifty-two week high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 10.02% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 8,980 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 11,105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

