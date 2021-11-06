Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Trading 8.5% Higher Following Earnings Beat

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) traded up 8.5% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $12.00 and last traded at $11.89. 2,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,309,739 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.96.

The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 26.11% and a negative net margin of 43.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 3.25%.

SVC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Service Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 46.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 598,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,734,000 after buying an additional 190,582 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 108,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 24,931 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 188,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,241,000 after acquiring an additional 23,583 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Service Properties Trust by 1,599.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 172,818 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 162,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $369,000. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

