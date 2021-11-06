Shadows Price Tops $0.39 on Exchanges (DOWS)

Shadows (CURRENCY:DOWS) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 6th. Shadows has a market capitalization of $10.35 million and approximately $410,782.00 worth of Shadows was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Shadows coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000643 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Shadows has traded 10.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Shadows alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Shadows Profile

Shadows is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2021. Shadows’ total supply is 39,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,500,000 coins. Shadows’ official Twitter account is @shadows_defi

According to CryptoCompare, “Shadows Network is the underlying network for the DiFi synthetic asset issuance agreement and the synthetic asset trading based on Substrate, the backbone of the web 3.0 store of value that will enable the free trading of on-chain assets by anyone, anywhere. “

Shadows Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shadows directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shadows should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Shadows using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Shadows Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Shadows and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.