Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Shake Shack had a negative return on equity of 0.36% and a negative net margin of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $193.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% on a year-over-year basis. Shake Shack updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Shake Shack stock traded up $12.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.97. 9,760,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 868,135. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $68.23 and a 1 year high of $138.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.94 and a 200-day moving average of $90.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57.

SHAK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Northcoast Research raised Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.41.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Shake Shack stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404,683 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,150 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of Shake Shack worth $43,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack Company Profile

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

