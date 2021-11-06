Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have $98.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Securities raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their target price for the company from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $131.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist raised shares of Shake Shack from a hold rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $101.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Shake Shack from $101.00 to $93.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $94.41.

NYSE:SHAK opened at $90.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.18 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its 200-day moving average is $90.96. Shake Shack has a 52-week low of $68.23 and a 52-week high of $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.52.

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $193.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. Shake Shack had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Shake Shack will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Keel Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shake Shack in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,654,000. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shake Shack by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Shake Shack by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.14% of the company’s stock.

Shake Shack, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in operating fast food hamburger restaurants. It offers beef burgers, flat-top dogs, chicken sandwiches, frozen custard and crinkle cut fries and includes all the mobile ordering essentials. The company was founded by Daniel Harris Meyer on September 23, 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

