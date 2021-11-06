Shopping (SPI) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.25 Million

Shopping (CURRENCY:SPI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on November 6th. One Shopping coin can currently be bought for about $41.66 or 0.00068428 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Shopping has traded 18% lower against the dollar. Shopping has a total market cap of $38.25 million and $782,606.00 worth of Shopping was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.60 or 0.00083112 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.40 or 0.00079489 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.15 or 0.00100434 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,420.49 or 0.07260224 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60,853.19 or 0.99945399 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00022433 BTC.

Shopping Profile

Shopping launched on December 3rd, 2020. Shopping’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 918,168 coins. Shopping’s official Twitter account is @shopping_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Shopping.io, a Blockchain-based platform from AZ EXPRESS RETAIL LLC, strives to change this entirely by offering a unified marketplace that combines all major e-commerce industry players under one website and enables digital assets to be used as payment method. “

Buying and Selling Shopping

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shopping directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shopping should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Shopping using one of the exchanges listed above.

