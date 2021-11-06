Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) Rating Increased to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the bank’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $15.00. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.73% from the company’s current price. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Shore Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

NASDAQ:SHBI opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.29. Shore Bancshares has a 1-year low of $10.57 and a 1-year high of $19.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $231.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.02.

Shore Bancshares (NASDAQ:SHBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.03. Shore Bancshares had a net margin of 22.14% and a return on equity of 8.65%. As a group, analysts expect that Shore Bancshares will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 762.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 4,130 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Shore Bancshares by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,976 shares of the bank’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Shore Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.68% of the company’s stock.

Shore Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to individuals and businesses. Its services include checking accounts, various savings programs, mortgage loans, home improvement loans, installment and other personal loans, credit cards, personal lines of credit, automobile and other consumer financing, safe deposit boxes, debit cards, 24-hour telephone banking, internet banking, mobile banking, and 24-hour automatic teller machine services.

