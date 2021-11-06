Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for Warpaint London (LON:W7L)

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Warpaint London (LON:W7L) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

LON:W7L opened at GBX 165 ($2.16) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £126.64 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.90. Warpaint London has a twelve month low of GBX 63 ($0.82) and a twelve month high of GBX 240 ($3.14). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 190.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 165.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 11th. Warpaint London’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.60%.

Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. The company offers eye, face make-up, lip, and nail products; gift products; accessories and sets; brushes; and others. It also provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler.

