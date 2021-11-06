Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €57.50 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) received a €57.50 ($67.65) price objective from research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential downside of 4.52% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays set a €54.00 ($63.53) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €58.70 ($69.06) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Monday, November 1st. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €46.40 ($54.59) target price on Siemens Healthineers in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €55.20 ($64.94).

Shares of SHL opened at €60.22 ($70.85) on Thursday. Siemens Healthineers has a 12-month low of €36.92 ($43.44) and a 12-month high of €62.18 ($73.15). The business’s fifty day moving average is €58.05 and its 200 day moving average is €53.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.10. The stock has a market cap of $67.87 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.68.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

