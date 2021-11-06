Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) Issues Earnings Results

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 8.19%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

NASDAQ:SAMG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.64. 15,609 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,049. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a one year low of $10.82 and a one year high of $17.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.48 million, a PE ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About Silvercrest Asset Management Group

Silvercrest Asset Management Group, Inc operates as a wealth management firm. The firm provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. It also offers portfolio, equity, and fixed income management and outsourced investment services.

