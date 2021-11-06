SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) PT Raised to $265.00 at Robert W. Baird

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $205.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.63% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.40.

Shares of NYSE SITE opened at $243.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $211.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $123.49 and a 1 year high of $260.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 58.22 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 2.12.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.46, for a total value of $593,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,125,371.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.20, for a total value of $3,451,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,948 shares of company stock worth $11,389,087. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SITE. Paradiem LLC grew its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 17,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,012,000. NFJ Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 154.8% during the 2nd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 10,100 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

