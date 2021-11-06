SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.28 EPS

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SiTime had a negative return on equity of 0.11% and a negative net margin of 0.14%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS.

NASDAQ SITM traded down $2.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $287.43. 215,860 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,585. The business’s 50 day moving average is $221.77 and its 200-day moving average is $154.15. SiTime has a 12-month low of $75.81 and a 12-month high of $301.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -7,185.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.84.

SITM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised SiTime from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiTime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Roth Capital increased their price objective on SiTime from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SiTime presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $299.33.

In other news, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $58,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Rajesh Vashist sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.68, for a total value of $599,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 69,866 shares of company stock worth $14,648,013 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SITM. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 548.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of SiTime by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in SiTime by 569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,942,000 after purchasing an additional 39,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

