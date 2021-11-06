SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) Receives $14.25 Average Price Target from Brokerages

SkillSoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.25.

SKIL has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on SkillSoft from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on SkillSoft in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SkillSoft from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th.

In other SkillSoft news, CFO Ryan H. Murray bought 17,500 shares of SkillSoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.69 per share, for a total transaction of $187,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in SkillSoft during the second quarter worth about $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SkillSoft in the 2nd quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKIL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.33. The stock had a trading volume of 319,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 915,328. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. SkillSoft has a 52 week low of $8.56 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

