SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 767,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,395. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16.

SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in SkyWater Technology stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in SkyWater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. 19.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SkyWater Technology

SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.

