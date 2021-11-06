SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ:SKYT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.15), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
NASDAQ:SKYT traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.05. 767,213 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,395. SkyWater Technology has a 52 week low of $14.25 and a 52 week high of $36.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.16.
SKYT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SkyWater Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of SkyWater Technology from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of SkyWater Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.75.
About SkyWater Technology
SkyWater Technology, Inc manufactures integrated circuits. The company provides technology services for various microelectronics comprising integrated circuits (ICs); and related micro- and nanotechnology applications. It serves customers developing and manufacturing ICs in various markets, including aerospace and defense, automotive, computing and cloud, consumer, industrial, and medical.
