Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.56

Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.56 per share by the semiconductor manufacturer on Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd.

Skyworks Solutions has raised its dividend payment by 56.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Skyworks Solutions has a payout ratio of 21.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Skyworks Solutions to earn $10.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

SWKS opened at $164.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions has a 1 year low of $134.28 and a 1 year high of $204.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $170.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $176.57.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.35. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 31.74% and a net margin of 29.84%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $220.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.42.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,860,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,943 shares of company stock worth $6,190,389 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

Further Reading: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.