Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.250-$7.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.150. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Sleep Number from a c+ rating to a d- rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $116.80.

Shares of Sleep Number stock traded down $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $87.23. The company had a trading volume of 469,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 461,069. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.57 and its 200-day moving average is $103.12. Sleep Number has a fifty-two week low of $60.08 and a fifty-two week high of $151.44.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. Sleep Number had a net margin of 9.02% and a negative return on equity of 58.26%. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. Sleep Number’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number will post 7.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Sleep Number news, CMO Kevin Kennedy Brown sold 16,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.79, for a total value of $1,453,700.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Christopher D. Krusmark sold 1,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $155,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

