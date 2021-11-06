SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Price Target Raised to $50.00

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) had its price objective lifted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the energy company’s stock.

SM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on SM Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SM Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on SM Energy from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SM Energy from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SM Energy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.89.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $37.04 on Tuesday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $1.77 and a 1 year high of $37.65. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.16.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $760.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.81 million. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -8.70%.

In other news, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 12,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total transaction of $460,829.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $550,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 11.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 523,372 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,568,000 after buying an additional 52,695 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 359.3% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 71,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 55,836 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 771,302 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $18,997,000 after buying an additional 26,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $215,211,000 after buying an additional 312,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SM Energy in the second quarter valued at $1,232,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

