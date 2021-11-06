SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.25 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.
In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmileDirectClub stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.
About SmileDirectClub
SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.
