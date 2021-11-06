SmileDirectClub (SDC) to Release Earnings on Monday

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 8th. Analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. SmileDirectClub has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). SmileDirectClub had a negative net margin of 9.53% and a negative return on equity of 12.65%. The company had revenue of $174.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SmileDirectClub to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SmileDirectClub alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SDC opened at $5.25 on Friday. SmileDirectClub has a 12 month low of $4.63 and a 12 month high of $16.08. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.90 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SDC shares. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.36.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total transaction of $2,650,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 66.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SmileDirectClub stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 35.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,987 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,357 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.78% of the company’s stock.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

Featured Article: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for SmileDirectClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmileDirectClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.