Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.840-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sonoco Products also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.490-$3.550 EPS.

NYSE SON traded up $1.12 on Friday, hitting $60.69. 330,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,635. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of -37.23, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.81. Sonoco Products has a 12 month low of $52.58 and a 12 month high of $69.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $64.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 18.65%. Sonoco Products’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a b+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the company from $64.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

In related news, VP John M. Florence sold 493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.32, for a total transaction of $32,202.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,449 shares in the company, valued at $682,528.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jeffrey S. Tomaszewski sold 1,700 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total transaction of $100,912.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging; Paper and Industrial Converted Products; Protective Solutions; and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers; fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes; and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.