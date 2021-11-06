SOTA Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $892,817.72 (SOTA)

SOTA Finance (CURRENCY:SOTA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on November 6th. SOTA Finance has a total market cap of $892,817.72 and approximately $70,399.00 worth of SOTA Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SOTA Finance has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. One SOTA Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.51 or 0.00051881 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $158.36 or 0.00260701 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000538 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00012181 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00097521 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004406 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About SOTA Finance

SOTA Finance (CRYPTO:SOTA) is a coin. It was first traded on December 20th, 2020. SOTA Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,994,844 coins. SOTA Finance’s official Twitter account is @sotaNFTs

According to CryptoCompare, “SOTA is a multi-chain digital content NFT platform where users can create, sell and buy digital content NFTs. Users follow their favorite creators, buy and sell their collectibles in the SOTA market.Creators can select to create NFTs on different blockchain networks. The platform starts with Ethereum, then adds TomoChain and other chains gradually. SOTA is the governance token of the SOTA platform that provides users with benefits when using it. “

Buying and Selling SOTA Finance

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SOTA Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SOTA Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SOTA Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

