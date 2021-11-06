South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) Issues Earnings Results

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. South Jersey Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.550-$1.650 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $1.55-1.65 EPS.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. 1,236,099 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,460,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. South Jersey Industries has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.14, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.81.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in South Jersey Industries stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 46,312 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $892,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SJI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of South Jersey Industries in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.50.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

