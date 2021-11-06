Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Announces None Dividend of $0.39

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) announced a None dividend on Thursday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Southside Bancshares’s previous None dividend of $0.37.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by 14.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. Southside Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 41.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $2.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 47.5%.

Shares of SBSI stock opened at $43.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average of $38.94. Southside Bancshares has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $43.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 42.91%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southside Bancshares will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Southside Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Hovde Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.82 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th.

In other Southside Bancshares news, insider Cindy Blackstone sold 956 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $39,530.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southside Bancshares stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,730 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,060 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Southside Bancshares worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Southside Bancshares Company Profile

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

