Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Head-To-Head Review

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Sovos Brands shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Vital Farms shares are held by institutional investors. 41.3% of Vital Farms shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sovos Brands and Vital Farms’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms 3.66% 5.68% 4.71%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Sovos Brands and Vital Farms’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sovos Brands N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Vital Farms $214.28 million 3.11 $8.80 million $0.27 61.37

Vital Farms has higher revenue and earnings than Sovos Brands.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Sovos Brands and Vital Farms, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sovos Brands 0 0 11 0 3.00 Vital Farms 0 3 2 0 2.40

Sovos Brands presently has a consensus price target of $17.90, indicating a potential upside of 21.03%. Vital Farms has a consensus price target of $24.60, indicating a potential upside of 48.46%. Given Vital Farms’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Farms is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Summary

Vital Farms beats Sovos Brands on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands Inc. is a food company. Its brand portfolio includes Rao’s, a premium line of pasta sauces, pizza sauces, dry pastas, frozen entrees and soups; noosa, a premium yoghurt made with whole milk and wildflower honey; Birch Benders, a line of better-for-you pancake and waffle mixes; and Michael Angelo’s, a line of premium frozen Italian entr?es. Sovos Brands Inc. is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc., an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

