Spendcoin (SPND) Trading Down 44.5% Over Last 7 Days

Spendcoin (CURRENCY:SPND) traded down 17.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on November 6th. One Spendcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0293 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges. Spendcoin has a market cap of $76.08 million and $723.00 worth of Spendcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spendcoin has traded 44.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00051833 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $162.36 or 0.00264532 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.43 or 0.00012110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00098665 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004449 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Spendcoin Coin Profile

Spendcoin is a coin. Spendcoin’s total supply is 2,595,786,940 coins. The official website for Spendcoin is spendcoin.org . Spendcoin’s official Twitter account is @SpendFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spendcoin is /r/Spend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spendcoin’s official message board is medium.com/Spend

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spindle is an investment/asset management platform for virtual hedge funds and ICOs based on blockchain and smart contract technologies. The platform will allow any individuals and corporate entities to invest in cryptocurrency hedge funds and/or ICOs using the Spindle application (SPA). Furthermore, the SPA will enable communication via open and closed forums for holders of Spindle’s cryptocurrency (SPD) and the various investment bodies previously mentioned. The Spindle token (SPD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling Spendcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spendcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spendcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spendcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

