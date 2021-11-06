Sphera Funds Management LTD. Acquires New Shares in CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU)

Sphera Funds Management LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLTU) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMLTU. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $110,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $118,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CM Life Sciences III during the second quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of CMLTU opened at $10.47 on Friday. CM Life Sciences III Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $11.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.27 and a 200-day moving average of $10.52.

CM Life Sciences III Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

