Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SNMSF opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

