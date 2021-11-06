Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $50.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.33.

SNMSF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Spin Master from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

SNMSF opened at $38.88 on Wednesday. Spin Master has a 1 year low of $20.45 and a 1 year high of $45.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.47.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp. is an entertainment company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. The North America segment comprises United States and Canada.

