Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Raised to C$61.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$59.00 to C$61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 25.33% from the company’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson upped their price target on Spin Master from C$42.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. CIBC upped their price target on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Spin Master to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on Spin Master from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$53.00.

TSE TOY opened at C$48.67 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$44.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$44.11. Spin Master has a 52-week low of C$25.54 and a 52-week high of C$54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.22 by C$0.27. The business had revenue of C$480.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$433.14 million. On average, analysts predict that Spin Master will post 2.2099998 EPS for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

