SPINDLE Price Down 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (SPD)

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 6th. One SPINDLE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. SPINDLE has a market cap of $624,340.14 and $795.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SPINDLE alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,316.05 or 0.99957220 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.14 or 0.00058909 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $355.38 or 0.00579333 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $190.83 or 0.00311083 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004571 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $107.19 or 0.00174749 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $8.99 or 0.00014648 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001490 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001268 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001972 BTC.

SPINDLE Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,021,576,087 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling SPINDLE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SPINDLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SPINDLE and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.