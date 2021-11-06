Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Billion

Analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will post $1.50 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.54 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.16 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.26 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.56 billion to $6.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SFM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

In related news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,700,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,461,000 after buying an additional 2,024,529 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,727,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,339,000 after buying an additional 238,800 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 66.3% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,534,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,537,000 after buying an additional 2,205,671 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 29.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,040,000 after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,092,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,422,000 after buying an additional 75,501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.85. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $19.08 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

