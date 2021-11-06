Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Shares Acquired by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,066,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 920,406 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $101,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 900.0% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 40.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of SFM opened at $24.13 on Friday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.08 and a twelve month high of $29.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 30.60% and a net margin of 4.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

