Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.16, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 4.34% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.13. 3,720,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,783. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $29.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

In other news, insider John Scott Neal sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total transaction of $119,741.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

