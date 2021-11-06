Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,992 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 149,762 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.17% of Agenus worth $2,212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AGEN. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Agenus by 2,688.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 313,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $853,000 after buying an additional 302,396 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,803,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,625,000 after purchasing an additional 345,755 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 206,338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 131,224 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Agenus by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,899 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 19,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Agenus by 41.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 187,014 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 54,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AGEN opened at $4.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.99. Agenus Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $6.79.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.97 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Agenus Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc bought 1,400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $16,800,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christine M. Klaskin sold 11,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $72,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus, Inc is a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technologies to treat cancers and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Balstilimab, Zalifrelimab, AGEN1181, AGEN1327, and AGEN1777. The company was founded by Garo H. Armen and Pramod K.

