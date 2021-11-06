Squarepoint Ops LLC Boosts Stock Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 63.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,698 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Entegris were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boit C F David bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Entegris during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Entegris by 109.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Entegris during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entegris news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 23,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total transaction of $2,766,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William James Shaner sold 16,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.11, for a total value of $2,231,073.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,263.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,402 shares of company stock worth $11,857,449. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENTG stock opened at $145.34 on Friday. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.46 and a 1-year high of $149.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Entegris had a return on equity of 29.31% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $579.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. Entegris’s payout ratio is presently 11.59%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENTG. Craig Hallum raised Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Entegris from $131.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.44.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

