Squarepoint Ops LLC Buys Shares of 53,981 Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 53,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,334,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.10% of Rush Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 24.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Rush Enterprises by 19.7% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter valued at $211,000. 73.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RUSHA stock opened at $54.68 on Friday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.03 and a 52 week high of $55.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.30.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.25%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RUSHA. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

In related news, EVP Derrek Weaver sold 19,500 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,095.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

